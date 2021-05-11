Robyn’s Nest Daycare Center one step closer to expanding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Robyn’s Nest Daycare Center moves into the next phase of expanding into a new building in Mankato, bringing more childcare options to the city.
Mankato City Council approved a Conditional Use Permit for the daycare to move into a new location in the General Business District.
The new location is set to have five classrooms for children ages birth to pre-school. Plans include an indoor play space and food preparation area. In addition to an indoor play area, the new space will include three fenced outdoor spaces. The center will serve 45 students with the potential to expand the services to 60 students in the future.
