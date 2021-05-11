Songs on the Lawn scheduled, Thunder of Drums canceled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Greater Mankato Growth announced Tuesday that the 18th annual Songs on the Lawn event will be happening this year.
Every Thursday in June, people will once again be able to enjoy music, entertainment and local food at Civic Center Plaza in downtown Mankato.
The Kiwanis Thunder of Drums, however, has been canceled again due to continuing concerns over the pandemic.
This year’s event was to be the 30th annual event hosted by the Mankato Kiwanis Club.
The voting membership of Drum Corps International voted to cancel the entire season of shows for this summer across the United States.
Proceeds from the annual event help support the ’77 Lancers Marching Band, scholarships and other youth projects of the Mankato Kiwanis Club.
Organizers hope to celebrate their 30th-anniversary show in 2022.
