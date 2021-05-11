USDA approves revised hemp plan for 2021

”We have been saying it from day one that we have to have some baseline regulations, don’t go over the top and regulate, but do some baseline regulations. One regulation that I really liked is that if a farmer does go ‘hot’, there is a clause in there now that allows us to take that crop, remediate it, bring it in and not let the farmer just burn it out in the field,” explained Mathew Little, managing partner at Midwest Extraction Services.