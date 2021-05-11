USDA approves revised hemp plan for 2021

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The state of Minnesota has received 450 applications this year for a state license to grow hemp.
The USDA has approved a revised hemp plan for this year.
The new guidelines include more regimented testing before harvesting to ensure plants fall below 0.3% of THC level, as well as random sampling of fields based on risk factors of the crop.
Remediation will be allowed if hemp plants exceed the 0.3% total THC threshold but tests under 1% total.
Growers say the regulations are actually helpful for the industry by adding more structure and rules to the process.
”We have been saying it from day one that we have to have some baseline regulations, don’t go over the top and regulate, but do some baseline regulations. One regulation that I really liked is that if a farmer does go ‘hot’, there is a clause in there now that allows us to take that crop, remediate it, bring it in and not let the farmer just burn it out in the field,” explained Mathew Little, managing partner at Midwest Extraction Services.
Prior to 2021, Minnesota had been operating under a pilot program.
