75-year-old woman airlifted following crash in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A 75-year-old woman was airlifted after a two-vehicle crash in St. Peter Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on southbound U.S. Highway 169 at Saint Julien Street.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Malibu was southbound on Highway 169, while a Chevy Impala driven by 75-year-old Sharon Lee Nagel, of Belle Plaine, was traveling north on Highway169 turning onto Saint Julien Street. when the two vehicles collided.
Nagel was taken from the scene by helicopter with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The other driver wasn’t injured.
