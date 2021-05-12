Arlington motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Sibley County say a 26-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to the intersection of 411th Avenue and 226th Street for a report of a motorcycle crash. Deputies were advised that two other vehicles may have possibly been involved in the crash.
The motorcyclist, identified as Ryan Stumm of Arlington, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash shortly after medical personnel arrived on the scene.
After a preliminary investigation of the incident, authorities believe Stumm had struck a deer when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. It was also confirmed that two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Arlington Police and Fire Departments, Arlington Ambulance Service, Minnesota State Patrol and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office.
