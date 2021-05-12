BENCHS raises money to remodel pet kitchen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society was looking to meet its goal to renovate its pet kitchen.
Through the donations made to the fund, BENCHS will be able to add stainless steel countertops and cabinets in order to make the kitchen a cleaner, more up-to-date environment to prepare meals and medicine for the animals in the shelter.
“We store their medications there, all of the food is there from the enrichment side, all the way to the treats that we keep for them there on a daily basis,” BENCHS Executive Director Andrew Burk said. “We give cats wet food every single morning, and we prep it all in there, so it is in a nice contained space so that way it is not all over the shelter, all the staff, that is kind of our main hub of the building.”
BENCHS wants to thank everyone who contributed to making this change possible.
