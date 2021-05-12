Blue Earth County: take advantage of Emergency Broadband Benefit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County encouraging people to utilize a service lowering the cost of broadband during the pandemic.
The discount is made possible through a new Federal Communications Commission program called Emergency Broadband Benefit. The program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on Tribal lands. It also contributes to the one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet.
To see if your household is eligible or to apply, visit www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.
