Demand sticks for music instrument lessons

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year the pandemic had many discovering their own hidden musical talents, and one local music lesson company says that interest is sticking.
Just within the last year, Mankato School of Music has added on 100 students, putting their total now at about 200, ranging in age from 4 to 67. Demand so high they’ve had to add on three new teachers and expand their partnerships across five communities in southern Minnesota.
“We actually have our first music therapist on staff now and we have three guitar teachers we’re bringing on our third and potentially fourth violin teacher so our message to students now is hey if you want to learn something come check us out, we might offer it and if we don’t we could probably find a teacher for that,” says Mary Flanagan, Mankato School of Music.
Flanagan says summer lessons are filling up fast, but they do have some openings.
