Gardening industry sees blooming boom

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Last year amid the pandemic, gardening sales skyrocketed as people sought out colorful landscape to cure the COVID-19 blues and that trend continues this planting season.
“These last two years of course with more people staying at home, there seems to be a real up-tick in gussying up their yards. Gardening has become very popular not only with flowers, but we are seeing it with vegetables and edible fruit in the landscape,” said Betty Koberoski, owner of Edanvale Nursery.
Koberoski and her late husband created Edanvale 46 years ago, a haven for all gardening needs.
“It started out to be a soybean field and my husband and I created this little Garden of Edan. There’s 5 1/2 acres to explore, and I think we have everything you can expect from a nursery and a whole lot more,” said Koberoski.
Koberoski says last year started with uncertainty, but the pandemic brought new gardeners to the surface.
“More and more people are planting things they can actually eat,” said Koberoski.
Garden centers and nurseries across the country are seeing a boom in business. At Edenvale, Mother’s Day weekend, in particular, was very busy.
“Both days were just excellent, and we thank all our customers who came,” said Koberoski.
Koberoski, who recently passed Edanvale’s ownership to her son Sam, says she’s excited to see what the bustling season brings.
“I’m just here having all the fun with people and plants and I don’t have to do any of the bookkeeping the part that I didn’t enjoy,” said Koberoski.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.