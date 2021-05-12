Mental Health Awareness Month: Being proactive with your child’s mental health

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s mental health awareness month and amid the pandemic, students have had an especially challenging year.
Waseca school counselor Paul Marlin says signs such as isolation, irritability, a decrease in grades or other out-of-the usual behavior may be signs your child is struggling.
Marlin offers the following advice on being proactive with your kid’s mental health.
“Making sure they have a good consistent sleep schedule, making sure they have a solid diet. I think one of the biggest things to is no matter how frustrated you get with your kids, no matter how old they are, every day telling them you love them, giving them a hug...it may not seem like they like it but when they are in our offices in our school, (they say) it means a lot to them,” said Marlin.
Marlin says parents in search of outreach for their children can reach out to school counselors or school social workers, who can speak to the child in school or give parents resources for community mental health professionals.
