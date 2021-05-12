Minnesota prepares to vaccinate next generation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The CDC expected to make its final approval Wednesday to vaccinate kids ages 12 and up.
That’s nearly 300,000 pre-teens in Minnesota. Kids will get the same vaccine dosage as adults with similar side effects expected. Experts say private schools, camps or businesses could mandate the vaccine for kids, but not the state or public schools, for now.
“Every state has a different school entry law if we were going to require [COVID-19 vaccine] it would be written into that state law,” says Patsy Stinchfield, Children’s Minnesota Senior Director.
Doses could be available statewide as soon as Thursday. Children’s Minnesota will vaccinate about 15-hundred young people in their auditorium this weekend if it gets approved. They’ll also vaccinate at some middle schools across the state.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.