Renville County Public Health hosting 2 vaccination clinics

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Renville County Public Health announced Wednesday it will be offering two community vaccination clinics.
The vaccine clinics are scheduled for Thursday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 18. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine at any of the offered clinics and can be scheduled by visiting www.RenvilleCountyMN.com.
Renville County Public Health will be offering the Moderna brand vaccine for residents receiving their first dose. Vaccines are free and eligible to anyone 18 years and older.
Two different clinics are being offered Thursday. The first will be hosted between 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Fairfax Community Center. The second will be hosted between 1 and 2:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. Anyone who attends these offerings will return for their second dose on June 10, if applicable.
The vaccination clinic offered on Tuesday is scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Community Center. Anyone who attends this offering will return for the second dose on June 15, if applicable.
Anyone who may need special accommodations is asked to contact Renville County Public Health at (320) 523-2570.
Renville County residents interested in receiving future vaccine clinic updates sent directly to their cellphone or email are encouraged to register for the CodeRed Emergency Notification Service at www.RenvilleCountyMN.com/Sheriff.
