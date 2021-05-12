Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s father, Jim, passes away at 93

“Throughout his life, my dad was a champion of those on the outside. Through his writing, he gave voice to the struggles and triumphs of countless Minnesotans. He grew up the son of an iron ore miner, attended a community college in Northern Minnesota, and graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota. He worked as a reporter in Bismarck, North Dakota, and for The Associated Press in Minnesota. He started reporting and covering sports for the Star Tribune in 1961 and wrote a general public interest column—often filled with good humor—for years. When he retired in 1995 he had written 8400 columns and had been voted the nation’s “outstanding columnist” in 1984 by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.