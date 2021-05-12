Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s father, Jim, passes away at 93

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Jim Klobuchar, a former writer for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and father of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), passed away Wednesday at the age of 93 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Jim, the son of an iron ore miner, attended a community college in northern Minnesota before earning a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota.
He worked as a reporter in Bismark, North Dakota, and for The Associated Press in Minnesota. He joined the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 1961 as a sports reporter and later had a general public interest column. He retired in 1995 after writing more than 8,400 columns and being voted the nation’s “outstanding columnist” in 1984 by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar offered the following statement regarding the passing of her father.
“Throughout his life, my dad was a champion of those on the outside. Through his writing, he gave voice to the struggles and triumphs of countless Minnesotans. He grew up the son of an iron ore miner, attended a community college in Northern Minnesota, and graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota. He worked as a reporter in Bismarck, North Dakota, and for The Associated Press in Minnesota. He started reporting and covering sports for the Star Tribune in 1961 and wrote a general public interest column—often filled with good humor—for years. When he retired in 1995 he had written 8400 columns and had been voted the nation’s “outstanding columnist” in 1984 by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.
“My dad went from that hardscrabble mining town of Ely, Minnesota, to travel the world, interviewing everyone from Mike Ditka to Ginger Rogers to Ronald Reagan. He led adventure trips from Minnesota’s bike trails to the mountains of Nepal.
“Through his columns, my dad told stories of the “heroes among us,”—ordinary people doing extraordinary things. He used his words to stand up for people. But he also stood up for me, from urging me on to finish a father/daughter ten-day 1100-mile bike trip from Minneapolis to Jackson Hole, to believing that a woman could actually win a Minnesota U.S. Senate seat.
“His own struggles with alcoholism were very public and he helped others by sharing those stories, as well as how his faith and family and friends helped him on his lifelong journey to redemption and sobriety.
“Even to the end, as he lived the final chapter of his life with Alzheimer’s, he was still singing songs and telling incredible stories to my sister Meagan and me. He loved our state. He loved journalism. He loved sports and adventure. And we loved him.”
As a veteran of the uniformed services, Jim Klobuchar will be buried at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis. A public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.