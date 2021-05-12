Southern Minnesota water parks prepare for summer

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Summer fun is on the way. The sun shines down on the local water parks as they get ready for the season. The cities are preparing their pools for their capacities of visitors. The Waseca Water Park spends their time off repainting some features, and updating their systems.
“With everything coming up and preparing it has been a big team effort with everyone at the city,” Waseca Water Parks Supervisor Madison Olsem said. “With something this size to get it up and running within a month or two there’s a lot that goes into it.”
The Waseca Water Park is filling their pool on Saturday and will open to the public on June 5.
The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility opens on Memorial Day weekend for members and shortly after for non-members. They have filled their pool and are preparing for the big opening.
“I am excited, we are really excited to be bringing back all of our residents and people from the region just to have a really fun summer here,” said Bekah Sands, aquatics program director for the City of North Mankato.
Not much has changed at the Spring Lake Park Facility from last year, as they remained open for the summer with careful cleaning and social distancing procedures in place. As of May 27, all capacity and other restrictions will be lifted at the pools.
“We are looking forward to having a lot more people in the facility and kind of hopefully a little bit of a back to normal summer here at the pool,” Sands said.
Both the Waseca and Spring Lake Park facilities will be hosting events for those interested this summer. They are hoping these help people to feel like things are closer to normal this summer.
