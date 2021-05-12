St. James band director finishes teaching career with Golden Apple Award

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — Thirty-three years of teaching the musically inclined with a soft voice and heart is how this month’s Golden Apple Award winner is described.
“There were four bass drums that replicated the sound of helicopters, and we had water fountains to represent the river and whatnot. It was really a fun piece,” said Karen Lahti, band director at St. James Public Schools.
Lahti has been filling the halls at St. James Middle and Senior High School with beautiful sounds of musical instruments for quite some time now, impacting the lives of every student she meets.
She teaches band for students in grades 6-12, including everything from concert band, jazz band, solo ensemble contest, marching band and has even taken her students on trips across the nation.
She does it all to see and hear her students do what they love.
“They play at solo ensemble contests and do really well. They see that their effort matches their product,” Lahti said.
Students like McKenzie Lang can attest to the pure dedication, passion and love Lahti has for her students and the art of band.
“Mrs. Lahti has been one of my favorite mentors in the building, and she has helped me grow, not only academically, but as a person too. She has always pushed me to go out of my comfort zone.”
Lahti has only made their love for band grow fonder.
“It’s definitely only gotten stronger over the years that she has been teaching,” Lang added.
Lahit is retiring at the end of the school year, and there will be a lot of staff and students at St. James Middle and Senior High School that will miss her vibrant teaching presence next year.
“And by the time they have spent six or seven years with her and their instrumental program, they would do anything for her and she for them,” principal Karla Beck said.
What a way to cap off 33 years of doing what you love.
“I think instrumental music is actually Mrs. Lahti’s voice. Her ability to communicate with her students and have them communicate back with her. Not just with their personalities and what they speak, but how music is made in her classroom,” Beck added.
