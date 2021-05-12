Tickets now on sale for Top Executive Leadership & Business Awards Luncheon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Top Executive Leadership and Business Awards Luncheon.
The event, hosted by the Greater Mankato Area United Way and presented by United Prairie Bank, will be held in person, while adhering to state health guidelines, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on June 8. The luncheon is scheduled between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Company leaders are invited to attend the event, while a virtual streaming option will also be made available.
Tickets for the luncheon cost $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/Leadership-Luncheon or by calling the United Way office at (507) 345-4551.
Virtual attendees may also choose to pick up a lunch option from Najway’s Catering in Mankato, Diamond Dust Bakery in St. Peter, or Lush Cakes in Waseca.
This year’s program will feature the presentation of the United Way’s 2021 Campaign Business Awards, which recognize corporate and employee support, as well as a recap of the past year and future outlook for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 90th anniversary celebration in 2021.
“Over the past year, companies went above and beyond to support United Way’s work, making it possible for us to provide essential funding to 56 partner programs,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to recognize businesses who support United Way through corporate gifts, employee rallies, volunteering, in-kind gifts and much more.”
The Greater Mankato Area United Way’s annual campaign funds programs that serve more than 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Visit the United Way’s website for more information about the luncheon and organization and the KEYC News Now Community Calendar for more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa.
