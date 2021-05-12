Winnebago man charged in fatal October crash

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winnebago man facing charges, accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash in October.
A 76-year-old Blue Earth man died in that crash on Highway 169 just south of Winnebago.
20-year-old Jeffrey Gunzenhauser has been charged with one count each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. Court documents say Gunzenhauser was seen driving in the oncoming lane of traffic. Officials report his blood alcohol content was point one zero, three hours after the crash. Deputies also report finding a vape pen on the ground next to his vehicle. He is due in Faribault County Court on May 24.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.