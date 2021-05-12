Work progresses on Riverfront Drive and Highway 14

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction progress continuing at the intersection of Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive in Mankato.
The interchange closed back on May 3. Crews have already cleared the old pavement from near Casey’s to the northside of the highway.
The plan calls for roundabouts at the on and off-ramps to help improve traffic flow. The $2,000,000 project is a collaboration between Blue Earth County, the city of Mankato, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
