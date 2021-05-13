Augustus retires from playing; will be an assistant for LA

Augustus retires from playing; will be an assistant for LA
Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) shoots the ball in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Lynx won 83-74. (Source: AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
By Associated Press | May 13, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 9:52 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seimone Augustus has retired from playing and will be an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks.

A 15-year veteran, who played most of her career with the Minnesota Lynx, winning four titles there, re-signed with the Sparks in February before deciding to retire.

Augustus was drafted No. 1 by the Lynx in 2006 and won titles with Minnesota in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus receives her MVP trophy after the Lynx defeated the Atlanta Dream 73-67 to complete a three-game sweep of the WNBA championship series Friday, Oct. 7, 2011 in Atlanta.
Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus receives her MVP trophy after the Lynx defeated the Atlanta Dream 73-67 to complete a three-game sweep of the WNBA championship series Friday, Oct. 7, 2011 in Atlanta. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

She also won three Olympic gold medals.

She finished her career 10th in scoring with 6,005 points, averaging 15.4 points during her career.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.