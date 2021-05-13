Authorities seek public’s help locating suspect in Springfield hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) — The Springfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect involved with a hit-and-run.
Police say the driver, who was driving a four-door Chevy Malibu with tinted windows, is suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run incident around 4:40 p.m. Thursday involving a Springfield Elementary student.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at (507) 723-3514.
Authorities did not disclose if the student was injured or the extent of those injuries.
