Bethany Vikings Esports reaches national quarterfinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran College Vikings esports team is among the top eight programs in the country to make it to the national quarterfinals in the College League of Legends Championship Tournament.
The College League of Legends Championship Tournament is open to over 450 esports teams and clubs from across North America.
Each team competes in conference competitions during a regular season. The College Championship is formed by 28 teams that qualify through their conference playoffs, as well as four teams that are selected by the tournament committee.
Bethany Esports was one of the four at-large selections for the 2021 tournament.
In the first two rounds of competition, Bethany won against the University of California Berkeley on May 2 in round one, and then defeated Western University (London, Ontario) on May 9 in the second round. Bethany Esports won both best-of-three matches, notching decisive 2-0 victories.
School officials say it’s exciting news for Bethany, amid it only being the college’s second year of their esports program.
“The moral of team spirit has literally never been higher and they are always pretty high, so it’s really exciting to make it this far this soon,” said BLC Esports Content Director Seth Grabow.
The team now advances to the next match on May 27 against the University of Toronto.
