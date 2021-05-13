The Big 3: Hall of Fame night awaits Duncan, Garnett, Bryant

FILE - In this March 18, 2007, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' Kevin Garnett (21) goes to the hoop in the second quarter of their NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Garnett is coming back to the place it all began. A person with knowledge of the deal says the Minnesota Timberwolves are sending forward Thaddeus Young to the Brooklyn Nets for Garnett. The person spoke Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015, on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been officially announced. (Source: AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)