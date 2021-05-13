The Big 3: Hall of Fame night awaits Duncan, Garnett, Bryant

FILE - In this March 18, 2007, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' Kevin Garnett (21) goes to the hoop in the second quarter of their NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Garnett is coming back to the place it all began. A person with knowledge of the deal says the Minnesota Timberwolves are sending forward Thaddeus Young to the Brooklyn Nets for Garnett. The person spoke Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015, on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been officially announced. (Source: AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)
By Associated Press | May 13, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 5:02 PM

(AP) — Kobe. Timmy. KG. The full names weren’t necessary. The first name, or even the initials, were enough.

Such was the star power that Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett carried throughout their careers and still possess, all of them now five years removed from their final games as NBA greats.

Each was an NBA champion, an MVP, an Olympic gold medalist, annual locks for All-Star and All-Defensive teams. And now, the ultimate honor comes their way: On Saturday night in Uncasville, Connecticut, they all officially become members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

