Blue Earth Middle School students serve community

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth Middle School students committed to a day of service in the community Thursday.
Last year, the students weren’t able to serve because of the pandemic, but were excited to get out and give their time and effort to Blue Earth this year.
“It feels really great,” service day coordinator Sara Albright said. “This is one of my favorite days of the year. It really gives the students a chance to shine and take a little ownership. It just feels good to help the people around us.”
Today students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades fanned out across the community. One group went to the Blue Earth Community Pool to help clean chairs, the pools and help for the pools to get ready for the summer.
Those who work for the city are happy to see the kids coming through and serving the community.
“This is an amazing day, it is one of my favorite days,” director of Blue Earth pool Michelle Hall said. “Because the kids get to come to the pool. They get to participate in some of the background work, not always the best work but some of the background work and they get to experience that as a group.”
Groups went to places like the Faribault County Fairgrounds and helped by raking and shoveling leaves, picking up sticks and more.
The day was meant to show the students the importance of helping others, serving the community and leadership skills.
“I’ve had fun,” McKinley Hanson said. “It has been fun to come out here and getting outside all day.”
Both students and teachers benefit from this day, helping themselves by helping others while getting some needed fresh air.
“We are stuck in the classroom a lot and we try to watch our COVID protocols, so it has been nice to come out and stretch our wings a little bit and get out and do some good things,” Albright said.
