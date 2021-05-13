Charges filed against Fairbault man for role in Le Sueur County crimes

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Charges were filed in Le Sueur County Thursday against a Faribault man for his involvement in a string of crimes at a rural Montgomery Township farm site.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said charges have been filed against 27-year-old Alex Richard Vanerp for his involvement in a burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property incident that occurred May 1 at a rural Montgomery Township farm site.
The charges, which were filed in Le Sueur County District Court, include third-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft and criminal damage to property. All charges are felony-level offenses.
Mason said Thursday that Vanerp is currently in custody in the Fayette County Jail in Iowa, where he is being held on various charges relating to stolen property, including a trailer, lawn tractors and firearms that were stolen from a business in Wisconsin.
An extraditable warrant was also issued by the Le Sueur County District Court and a detainer has been put in place on Vanerp with Fayette County.
Mason adds that the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into Vanerp’s involvement in similar incidents involving burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, trailer thefts and damage to property that also occurred on May 1 in the south and southeast portions of Le Sueur County, including in the cities of Elysian, Cleveland and Le Center.
