COVID-19 vaccine process changes for age twelve through fifteen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Appointments are now being made for kids in the age group of 12 to 15 to get the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
So far, only Pfizer’s vaccine is authorized for emergency use in kids twelve through fifteen.
Clinics in the region are gearing up for administrating the shots to kids in the next couple out of weeks.
Health officials stress that because they are dealing with a younger age group, they’ll be working under more regimented rules at vaccine sites.
”Twelve to sixteen, well really twelve to eighteen requires parental consent. So, that would be the biggest difference in these clinics compared to what we have been doing before. We have been primarily using Johnson & Johnson and Moderna just for eighteen and older. We haven’t had a lot of clinics that require parental consent,” Nicollet County Human Services public health supervisor, Bree Allen said.
Nicollet County Human Services is requiring parental consent before or during the appointment and they recommend parents to come and support their child.
Health officials want families to know that the process is safe and is helping in the fight against COVID-19.
”The same procedures and practices have been happening when we administer the vaccine to the younger ones. You have the two doses twenty one days apart, it’s the same that we have been giving your parents. We have been hearing and telling folks to get out there and get vaccinated. To help stop the spread of the disease and to protect those that are in the community,” Blue Earth County Public Health communication manager, Jessica Anderson said.
Hy-Vee Pharmacies recently announced they are offering free vaccines for children twelve through fifteen at all of their Pharmacy locations.
Today, the state of Minnesota reported 1,011 new COVID cases and 19 new deaths.
61 percent of Minnesotans 16 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine.
