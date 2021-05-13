Extra speeding enforcement targets regions across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With speed-related fatalities already outpacing last year’s rate, law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up for a week of extra enforcement.
According to the Department of Public Safety, there are 56 speed-related deaths reported as of Wednesday, compared with 26 this time last year. State Patrol districts across Minnesota are dedicating specific days to high visibility speed and aggressive driving patrols through the 19th. Wednesday’s extra enforcement kicked off with the spotlight on southwestern Minnesota. Focus will be on the Mankato region next Wednesday.
