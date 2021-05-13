Fallen Waseca County Sheriff honored at National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Names of fallen officers are added to the Law Enforcement Memorial every year in Washington, D.C. Now, thanks to the efforts of the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and family members, Sheriff Lemick Larson’s legacy is etched in stone.
The mission to preserve Waseca County Sheriff Lemick Larson’s memory started with a family member’s curiosity.
“I was doing genealogy, that’s how it all started,” Larson’s grandniece Jean Aschbacher said. “I called the sheriff’s office in Waseca and talked to Trevor [Kanewischer]. He did some digging and found out, I knew he died in South Dakota but I didn’t know the details.”
Chief Deputy Sheriff Trevor Kanewischer at the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office ran with the information provided by Larson’s grandniece. He was able to discover more details about the fallen Sheriff and his fatal trip to Aberdeen, South Dakota in 1940.
“He was headed there with a judge from [Waseca] to pick up an inmate to bring him back for a hearing,” Chief Deputy Kanewischer said. “It sounds like he went to pass over the center line and hit the truck head-on.”
Larson succumbed to injuries the day following his accident in September 1940. Now during National Police Week, 81 years after his death, Sheriff Larson’s name is seen by eyes from all over the country at the Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial in our nation’s Capitol.
“It’s kind of like the Vietnam Memorial,” Aschbacher said. “I didn’t have any relatives that died in Vietnam but [Larson] having died on duty... at least he’s being honored, which is nice.”
Friday evening between 11:50 and midnight, a bagpiper will play outside the Waseca County Court House. The short performance is meant to make sure Sheriffs Lemick Larson and Don Eustice, another fallen Waseca County Sheriff, are never forgotten.
