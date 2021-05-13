Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80

This undated photo released by 3M, shows Spencer Silver, the inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M's best-known products, the Post-it Note. Silver died at his home in Minnesota on Tuesday, May 8, 2021, according to 3M and his published obituary. He was 80. According to 3M, Silver was working in a company lab in 1968 when he discovered an adhesive formula that allowed notes to be easily attached to surfaces, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving a residue. (Source: 3M via AP)