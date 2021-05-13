Minnesota House set to vote on marijuana legalization

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota House is set to take up a bill Thursday that would legalize recreational marijuana.
It’s the first time the issue has advanced to the chamber floor for a vote. The bill, which has bipartisan support in the House, would legalize cannabis use for adults and expunge the records of those convicted of nonviolent offenses involving marijuana. If the bill is approved in the House, a vote is unlikely in the Republican-controlled Senate.
