Murder charges filed in 2020 shooting

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to a shooting in Sibley County, on November 2, 2020.
Officers responded to the shooting at 309 West Third Street in Winthrop.
Authorities found 23-year-old Jessica Holtz of Winthrop suffering multiple gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Keshaun Coatie of South St. Paul is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection to the incident. 26-year-old Brianna Watson, of Richfield, is charged with aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder.
According to court documents, Watson admitted to police that she drove Coatie to Holtz’s home and waited in the car. She reported hearing gunshots before Coatie allegedly got back in the car and they drove away. Holtz told police she answered a knock at the door from a man wearing a medical-style mask who asked for directions. She says the man thanked her before allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting her.
