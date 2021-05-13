Salvation Army Family Store helping give back to the Salvation Army

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army’s Family Store plays a big role in their ability to help out in the community.
The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center is located on 201 Star Street.
All proceeds that at the family store go back to the Salvation Army and their efforts to impact the city of Mankato.
The Salvation Army has their day shelter, lunch program, emergency social services programs and other projects to boost the city.
All of those initiatives wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community supporting them through their thrift store.
”The money that we collect there helps keep our doors open. Over at where we are doing the shelter, with our emergency social services, our lunch program that is offered five days a week. It just keeps that stuff going on year round,” lieutenant for Mankato Salvation Army, Lt. Andy Wheeler said.
The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center is having a one day ‘Cash and Carry Sale’.
This upcoming Saturday everything in the store is going to be 25% off.
