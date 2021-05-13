St. Paul man sentenced to 3 years for fire at Floyd protest

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press | May 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 6:55 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul man who pleaded guilty to helping set fire to a Minneapolis police station during protests over the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Davon De-Andre Turner was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay back $12 million for damages that resulted from the May 2020 precinct fire.

The 25-year-old Turner pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

A federal complaint accuses Turner and Bryce Williams of lighting a Molotov cocktail that was taken into the Third Precinct headquarters by Turner and used to start a fire.

Two other people have been sentenced in the case.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

