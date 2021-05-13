Walz, Malcolm to address Minnesotans after CDC updates mask guidance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm announced Thursday they will be holding media availability at 6 p.m. to address the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on masking.
The CDC announced Thursday that Americans who are fully vaccinated can safely go without masks in most public places.
As it stands, however, Minnesota’s mask mandates are scheduled to end when 70% of the state’s population over the age of 16 is fully vaccinated, or by July 1 at the latest.
There has not yet been any indication if Walz and Malcolm plan on adjusting this timeline with the CDC’s latest recommendations.
