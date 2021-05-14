Faribault man facing charges in burglary, vehicle theft

A Faribault man is charged in connection to an incident at a farm in Montgomery Township back on May 1. (Source: KEYC, File/KEYC)
By Kelsey Barchenger | May 14, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 1:44 PM

Montgomery Township, Minn. (KEYC) - A Faribault man is charged in connection to an incident at a farm in Montgomery Township back on May 1.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Richard Vanerp is charged with third-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, and criminal damage to property.

Varner is currently in custody in Iowa, being held on charges related to stolen property from a business in Wisconsin. Authorities are looking into Vanerp’s potential involvement in other burglaries, vehicle thefts, and property damage incidents that also happened May 1 in the south and southeast portions of Le Sueur County, including in the cities of Elysian, Cleveland, and Le Center.

