Faribault man facing charges in burglary, vehicle theft

Montgomery Township, Minn. (KEYC) - A Faribault man is charged in connection to an incident at a farm in Montgomery Township back on May 1.
According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Richard Vanerp is charged with third-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, and criminal damage to property.
Varner is currently in custody in Iowa, being held on charges related to stolen property from a business in Wisconsin. Authorities are looking into Vanerp’s potential involvement in other burglaries, vehicle thefts, and property damage incidents that also happened May 1 in the south and southeast portions of Le Sueur County, including in the cities of Elysian, Cleveland, and Le Center.
