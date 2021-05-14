Former Maverick Hockey defenseman Connor Mackey to suit up for Team USA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Minnesota State Maverick, Connor Mackey, is one of nine defenseman on the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship roster for Team USA, which is scheduled to take place May 21-June 6 in Riga, Latvia.
Mackey made his National Hockey League debut on February 13 with the Calgary Flames, seeing action in three NHL games this year and has totaled 16-points in 27 games with the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat.
Mackey joins Teddy Blueger, Marc Michaelis, Evan Mosey, Daniel Brickley and forwards Ryan Carter and David Backes as former Mavericks who have played at the IIHF World Championships who have suited up for the United States.
