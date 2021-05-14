Grant helps local nonprofit expand its services on infusing equity into community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local women and minority-owned nonprofit aims to infuse equity into the community.
Briana Williamson and Dr. Kelly Meier, founders of Kinect Education Group, which works with educational institutions on achieving equity and inclusion are now also working with community members and leaders to discuss the impact of bias, hate crimes and racism in our society.
“The equity network allows us to have those tough conversations, those courageous conversations we need to have as a community,” said Williamson.
When the pandemic hit, The Equity Network launched a course educating the community on how to combat “microaggressions, xenophobia, hate crimes, and things of that nature.”
Now thanks to a recent $18,000 block grant from the City of Mankato, The Equity Network has goals to expand its outreach, to raise awareness and trust for public health across cultural communities.
“The things that we know to be true is that the majority of vaccinated persons within our state of Minnesota are 60 percent white. So as we think about messaging our communities of color, really having documents that are translated to their language and having resources that meet them where they are in the community, said Williamson.
“The goal is to not persuade these communities but make sure the awareness is there, where they can get the information and how to keep their families safe, their communities safe,” she continued.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.