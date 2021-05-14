Mankato Regional Airport goes forward with $3.3 million project from funding opportunities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s FAA announced nearly $899 million in infrastructure and safety projects at airports across the nation.
Mankato Regional Airport is doing $3.3 million in improvements.
”We have 130,000 operations out here, which makes us the second-busiest airport in the state of Minnesota,, and probably in the Midwest,” Mankato Public Works Director Jeff Johnson said.
The Mankato Regional Airport is known as a hub for airplanes, private jets and aviation education.
It will only keep improving, thanks to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
“Well, this is a $3.3 million project, it is 100% funded by the FAA and recovery grants. So, this helps out a lot. It allows us to use our locals here to look at other projects in the future and save that money for those,” Johnson said.
That money will be used for taxiway improvements, a new holding bay and reconstructing a taxi lane that will increase air traffic, especially in the near future, which could open doorways for a long-awaited addition.
“We are considering, in the future, probably the biggest one is the possibility of an air traffic control tower in the future, which the council is looking at,” Johnson said.
The airport is wrapping up another construction project that will be done in the next couple of weeks, while Mankato completes paperwork to receive the federal funding.
If all goes well, the $3.3 million project will start sometime in July, adding more and more features to the second-busiest airport in Minnesota.
“We have had over $10.8 million invested in the city of Mankato at the regional airport here in the past five years,” Johnson said.
