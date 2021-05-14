Mask mandate still enforced in Mankato Area Public Schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is speaking out on the recent executive order ending the statewide mask mandate today.
District officials say the order will not have an impact on the schools’ operations for the remainder of this school year, so students and staffers will need to keep a mask handy.
While the schools are allowing people to forego wearing a face covering while outdoors, masks are still required inside school buildings and on school buses.
“How this will affect MAPS is pretty lightly, actually. We, actually, this last week were instructed by the Department of Ed and the Department of Health that all school districts need to follow the safe learning plan right up until our last day this spring,” said Scott Hogen, Director of Facilities and Safety.
While things will remain steady until the end of this school year, district officials say they expect to see changes made before students return again.
“After that point, they will be coming out with new guidelines and working on what summer school will look like for us and the fall for when kids come back again,” added Hogen.
It’s still unclear what those new guidelines will consist of, but MAPS says they expect to hear an update in the very near future.
