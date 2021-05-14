Mavericks shutout Huskies, Vikings to advance to NSIC championship game

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - In Rochester, the 17th ranked Maverick softball team opened day two of the NSIC tournament with St. Cloud State.
Mankato West alumni, Hannah Hastings, homered to open up the scoring, putting the Mavericks up two.
Mackenize Ward had 13 strikeouts in the circle and MSU completed a two-hit shutout 4-0 over the Huskies.
First ranked Augustana took care of business over the Duluth Bulldogs, setting up the top two seeds for a battle for a ticket to the championship game.
Another complete effort from the purple and gold, freshman Kylie Sullivan led the team with four RBI’s on two home-runs while Ward pitched six scoreless innings to propel the Mavericks 6 -0 over the Vikings.
Tomorrow, the Mavericks will take on the winner of the loss bracket at 2 p.m..
