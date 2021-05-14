Minnesota businesses get ready for fishing season ahead of Saturday opener

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday kicks off the walleye, bass, northern pike and lake trout fishing opener.
This year’s opener is scheduled on the latest possible date of May 15.
Local businesses in the area are getting ready after an increase in interest over the past year.
Nathan Greene owns Corner Bait in Madison Lake.
Like many businesses centered around the outdoors, he’s seen an increase in foot traffic over the past year and has welcomed a lot of newcomers.
“We love this time of year,” Greene said. “So for the first time, if they don’t have a boat, or access to a boat, Madison Lake does have two fishing piers. One’s over here on North Shore access and the other one’s down at Buckmasters Bridge.”
Corner Bait isn’t the only business reeling in new customers.
Emily Krohn is a bartender at The Landing on Madison, which also offers boat rental opportunities.
“So this season, there’s already been a bunch of people calling. They’re looking forward to getting out on the lake,” she said.
She said people rented boats just about almost every day last year.
“Definitely I think going to be just as busy as last year, if not busier. Especially now that people have the fishing gear and they know that we’re renting out boats and that we go through Your Boat Club,” Krohn said.
Krohn said The Landing is excited to kick off the season with fellow fishermen in the area.
“We are going to have a breakfast special. We are going to open at 7:00 a.m. So for anyone who wants to get out early in the morning, we’re going to have breakfast,” she said.
And Greene said he’s also excited to see people head out on the water.
“You know, everyone’s coming off of ice fishing, out pan fishing right now, and everyone’s itching to get out and be able to catch some walleyes, some northerns and some bass, so it’s always a fun time of year,” he said.
The DNR reminds eager anglers that anyone 16 and older must have a fishing license.
For more information on regulations, visit the DNR’s website.
Anyone headed to Madison Lake should keep an eye on local construction projects in the area.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.