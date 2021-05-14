Minnesota House passes Marijuana Bill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota House passing a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use after hours of debate Thursday night.
It was a historic vote that marked the first time either chamber has voted on legalization. The legislation passed on a 72-61 vote after nearly five hours of debate on the House floor. The legislation made its way through a dozen committee stops this session. Passage of the bill in the Democratic-controlled House was all but assured, though it’s not expected to get a vote in the GOP-controlled Senate.
“With just a few days left in the session, here we are wasting our time on this marijuana bill that has no chance of becoming law,” says Rep. Kurt Daudt, (R) House Minority Leader.
“These thoughtful efforts will result in probably the most carefully considered cannabis bill in the country. It’s responsible, and it’s time for us to end prohibition,” says Rep. Melissa Hortman, (D) House Speaker.
Longtime proponents of recreational marijuana say passage in the House alone is a heartening step towards legalization.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.