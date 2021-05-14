Minnesota joins national push for more female wrestling opportunities

“It’s not just a Minnesota thing, I think it’s nationwide. You look at the success of a lot of our athletes at the Olympic level and the opportunities leading up to that have been pretty limited, unfortunately. Either, you’re going to do it on your own within a club. One of the things that’s helped here is colleges are beginning to do more of the female wrestling as well. You just all lend to helping grow in all the capacities. All the surrounding states have already been doing this. Some for multiple years, some just this past year. Minnesota is just beginning to join that movement and creating those opportunities. That’s the cool part about it, to be able to expand the opportunities for our student-athletes and reach those niches that are ever-evolving,” Waterbury added.