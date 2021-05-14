Minnesota joins national push for more female wrestling opportunities

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Minnesota joins the nationwide effort to increase opportunities for female wrestlers.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League reached a vote of 44-4 to approve a postseason format for girls wrestling next winter.
“It’s like anything that’s new, we need to communicate the opportunity and make sure everybody’s aware of exactly what the addition means. It won’t change a whole lot, certainly not immediately. We have a female football player, we’ve had those opportunities taken advantage of in my time here. The unique part of this one is it will eventually grow to a point where it becomes its own category and can run its own state tournament,” Mankato East activities director and MSHSL board member Todd Waterbury said.
Girls will continue to train and compete with the boys’ teams during the regular season, but will now have the option of competing in a girls-only individual section and state tournament.
In the Mankato East High School system, Waterbury says, there have been a small number of female wrestlers in the past.
The high school league reports that 153 girls in Minnesota competed in wrestling during the 2020-21 season.
“It’s not just a Minnesota thing, I think it’s nationwide. You look at the success of a lot of our athletes at the Olympic level and the opportunities leading up to that have been pretty limited, unfortunately. Either, you’re going to do it on your own within a club. One of the things that’s helped here is colleges are beginning to do more of the female wrestling as well. You just all lend to helping grow in all the capacities. All the surrounding states have already been doing this. Some for multiple years, some just this past year. Minnesota is just beginning to join that movement and creating those opportunities. That’s the cool part about it, to be able to expand the opportunities for our student-athletes and reach those niches that are ever-evolving,” Waterbury added.
In the same representative assembly, the MSHSL opted not to add boys’ volleyball despite growing popularity in the sport.
