MnDOT: Be attentive of road construction amid fishing opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend’s fishing opener will bring more locals on the roads, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging anglers to plan ahead and watch for highway work zones on the way to their favorite fishing spots.
With more than 200 road and bridge projects underway this construction season, motorists may encounter lane closures and detours. Highway projects that may affect weekend travel include construction on Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive in Mankato, Highway 60 Madison Lake to Elysian, and Highway 99 in Le Center.
Roger Risser, MnDOT Assistant District Engineer for Construction, said “I’d just like to remind motorists to be attentive, drive with caution and please slow down in work zones. You know, our folks are out there and so are the contractors for us. Be aware that we need to slow down and pay attention when going through those work zones.”
For a complete list of MnDOT projects and more information on how to stay informed
