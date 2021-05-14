Pick of the Litter: Tucker

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Tucker.
Tucker is a fun-loving dog with lots of energy that loves to play.
He is looking for a home that can support his love of playtime and activity. He is a smart dog and can be taught tricks.
Tucker loves people and his squeaky toys. He also loves attention and is waiting patiently at BENCHS for his forever home.
Anyone interested in adopting Tucker is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.
