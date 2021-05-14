Second Annual Andy Wendinger Car Memorial Show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A second annual car show happening this weekend is meant to honor the memory of a 17-year-old from Mankato while raising money for one of his passions.
Andy Wendinger had a love for cars and was in the process of restoring a 1977 Chevy pickup prior to his unexpected death in March of 2020. In his honor.
A memorial car show is taking place in the South Central College parking lot in North Mankato on Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is $10 for Adults, $5 for Students with an ID, and $10 for those who want to show their vehicle.
All funds raised will go to the SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation for automotive scholarships and equipment.
