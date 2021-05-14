Sen. Tina Smith talks rent help for Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s help for Minnesotans behind on paying rent and facing eviction when the state’s moratorium ends.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides $229 million to Minnesota families.
In a Zoom call with housing assistance leaders from across the state, U.S. Senator Tina Smith discussed the importance of this assistance.
“We needed to take immediate action to help families stay in their homes, be able to pay their rent and there was a significant effort that we had to make to help families in Minnesota and across the country get back on their feet,” said Smith.
Nearly 100,000 Minnesota families are behind on rent.
The program, RenthelpMN can help with up to three months of rent in advance.
Applications are now being accepted.
