Southern Minnesota businesses react to mask mandate being lifted

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The mask mandate being lifted marked a turning point for Minnesotans, who have been living with a mask mandate and other COVID protocols for over a year now.
The announcement by Gov. Tim Walz came Thursday evening after the CDC made their recommendations for those fully vaccinated to go without wearing a mask in most public places.
The removal of the mask mandate comes after 61% of Minnesotans have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local businesses are making decisions about what they want to do regarding the enforcement of masks.
“We are going to let the customer choose what they want to do,” Tune Town owner Carl Nordmeier said. “If you still want to wear a mask go ahead, if you do not want to we are not going to check everybody’s card.”
Mark Hustad of Once Read bookstore wants his store to be a place where people feel welcome to come in and enjoy his selection but still want to remain safe.
“Well, I am not going to boss anybody either way, but I am going to set an example of wearing a mask I think,” Hustad said.
It is recommended that those who are going without masks be fully vaccinated, Businesses want their customers to be respectful of other’s decisions on whether they decide to wear their masks.
“We are all responsible for ourselves and if we are all taking care of ourselves then hopefully we are taking care of each other,” Fillin’ Station manager Lindsey Schaefer said.
While the mandate for wearing masks is now removed, some aren’t quite used to life without the mask after wearing one for so long.
“I tried not wearing it earlier today and it felt strange you know,” Nordmeier said. “So I am going to keep wearing it until more and more people stop wearing them.”
