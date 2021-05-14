St. Peter plans for full summer of events

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s easy to find signs that summer is coming.
And from the governor’s office, signs that a normal summer could be coming, too.
“When the governor said on that Tuesday ‘a very normal-looking summer,’ I jumped out of my skin. I got so excited,” recalled Ed Lee, executive director at St. Peter Chamber of Commerce.
Last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced that all capacity and distancing restrictions will end in May, making way for cities like St. Peter to beginning planning their summer events schedules.
On Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce said just that: they’re moving ahead with plans for its 2021 Old-Fashioned Parade, Picnic in the Park and Fireworks Show.
“Our announcement came out in the afternoon yesterday. And I’ll admit it, I was completely surprised when he came out and said what he said,” Lee added.
An end to the statewide mask mandate, Lee says, really clears the way for large groups to gather — enter the St. Peter Ambassadors.
“Ambassadors is a group of 30 individuals, business-minded, very community-minded, who promote St. Peter,” stated Mike Bresnahan, secretary at St. Peter Ambassadors.
This week, the group announced a comeback tour of its annual events, starting with a citywide favorite on June 12.
“Our annual Blues Fest, right here in Minnesota Square Park. We’ll have four bands playing throughout the day,” Bresnahan said.
Soon, parks across the state that sat empty for the better part of 14 months will be filled with families, friends and neighbors.
“I’m most looking forward to, just like a lot of people, just being able to get out and mingle and be with other people in large group settings,” Bresnahan added.
City staff says they can’t wait to bring back the events that make St. Peter special.
“We are just so excited to get back to some normalcy, that we said free admission to the parade. If you want to march, if you want to be with a unit, whatever. Just show up and we’re going to make that happen,” Lee said.
