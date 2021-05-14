USDA announces new funding for rural communities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture investing millions of dollars to help rural communities recover from the pandemic.
The more than $4.4 million seeks to promote environmental stewardship. It’s also expected to help agriculture-based businesses grow and plan for the future.
“They are going to invest in the use of ethanol and biodiesel. That has a bigger effect locally when you look at the real value of what these energy manufacturing facilities and ethanol plant and biodiesel plant bring to our regional and economy is amazing and has really helped us be stronger,” says Sam Zielger, GreenSeam Director.
The funds are expected to help expand sales and use of ethanol and biodiesel in New Ulm, Winona, Cold Spring, and Spring Valley.
