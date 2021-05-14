Waseca’s Huttemier enjoying strong senior campaign

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca boys’ tennis senior Charlie Huttemier is having a season to remember after his latest win over the number two ranked student-athlete in Class A.
Huttemier is currently ranked fifth, but that’ll likely change after taking down Marjan Veldic earlier this week for his 15th victory in 2021.
“He’s tough to beat right now, there’s only one place to go, and that’s up for Charlie,” said Kyle Collins, Waseca boys’ tennis head coach.
What’s separating Huttemier from the competition this year is the fact there really aren’t any holes in the senior’s play.
“He’s our complete player. A true number one singles player. We’re fortunate to have him on our team. We know every time he goes out there, he’s going to get the win that day. He has the complete game. A big serve, good ground strokes, net play, he can certainly take care of his opponent, and he added the mental part of the game this year. Strong mentally, very poised, business-like. He gets the job done,” said Collins.
“I’ve always been more of a baseliner, but I’ve started to move to the net a bit more and my serves gotten bigger over the years,” said Huttemier.
The big serve sticks out anytime Huttemier is on the court consistently giving opponents fits.
But it’s the calm demeanor and control the senior plays with every match that makes him so tough to beat.
“I think I just play a little bit different game, have more strokes in my game too, and you just have to think it out a little bit more in matches,” said Huttemier.
Huttemier’s goal is to finish his high school career in style with an appearance at the state competition
